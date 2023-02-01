Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' World Tour, makes stop in LA

article

"Queen B" is going back on the road to bless members of the Bey Hive across the globe.

And of course, Beyoncé will be stopping in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning superstar announced on Instagram her highly anticipated "Renaissance" World Tour.

She is scheduled to perform at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9. Other nearby stops include an Aug. 24 show in Phoenix, an Aug. 26 show in Las Vegas, and an Aug. 30 show in San Francisco.

The world tour kicks off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Details on tickets have not been released.

A full list of cities can be found on Beyoncé's website.