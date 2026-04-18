2 teens arrested at Culver City High School after reckless use of electric motorcycles

The Brief Two teens were arrested at Culver City High School on April 16 following a months-long investigation into a reckless driving incident in Beverly Hills. The suspects fled police on electric motorcycles in December 2025 after officers attempted to stop them for performing dangerous exhibition stunts. Law enforcement coordination between Beverly Hills and Culver City departments led to the identification and eventual apprehension of the riders.



Two teens accused of leading officers on a reckless chase through Beverly Hills late last year were arrested following a multi-agency investigation into the dangerous operation of electric motorcycles within the community.

What we know:

On Dec. 10, 2025, Beverly Hills Police Department officers observed two individuals performing "exhibition stunts" and driving recklessly on electric motorcycles.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the teens rode away from the scene.

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After a four-month investigation, BHPD investigators identified the suspects and, with assistance from the Culver City Police Department, took them into custody on the campus of Culver City High School on Thursday, April 16.

What they're saying:

In a statement regarding the arrests, the BHPD emphasized its stance on road safety.

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"The Beverly Hills Police Department will not tolerate reckless or unlawful operation of any vehicle. Enforcement efforts will continue to ensure the safety of our community, and individuals who engage in dangerous behavior will be held accountable."

What you can do:

Police are urging parents and riders to recognize that electric motorcycles can pose "significant safety risks" when operated irresponsibly.

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To ensure safety, the BHPD recommends:

Operating all electric vehicles with extreme caution.

Wearing appropriate safety gear, including helmets.

Strictly obeying all local and state traffic regulations to protect pedestrians and motorists.

What's next:

BHPD is continuing to monitor the rise of electric motorcycle use in the area to prevent similar incidents.