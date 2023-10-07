Beverly Hills increases security around Jewish institutions following Hamas attack on Israel

Police were increasing security and patrols around Jewish institutions in Beverly Hills Saturday following the Hamas attack against Israel.

"We are appalled by this act of terrorism by Hamas against the citizens and civilian communities in Israel," Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold said. "We call on President Biden and Congress to act swiftly in support of Israel. Additionally, we hope all peace-loving nations of the world and the United Nations, will condemn this senseless violence. Our hearts are with the people of Israel as we stand together and support Israel defending itself and condemn this heinous act."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department was not immediately aware of any stepped-up enforcement.

Hamas -- a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist group founded in 1987 that disputes Israel's right to territory -- launched the attack early Saturday morning, firing thousands of rockets into Israeli towns from the Gaza Strip and also sending in ground forces.

Israel said at least 200 of its people were killed and hundreds wounded, and an unknown number of Israeli soldiers and civilians were captured and taken to Gaza as hostages.

More than 230 Palestinians have reportedly been killed in retaliatory fighting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hamas attacks Israel; Netanyahu says country 'at war'

The attack came on the 50th anniversary of the so-called "Yom Kippur War," in which Israel was attacked by a coalition of Arab states.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his nation, "We are at war" in a televised address.

President Joe Biden issued a statement of support for Israel, and many Southland elected leaders condemned the attack.

"Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel's security," Biden posted on X. "@FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued the following statement:

"I join voices across the nation condemning this horrific attack on Israel. The Los Angeles region has the second largest Jewish population outside of Israel and many families are anxiously awaiting developments as they unfold. My thoughts are with those families this morning. Angelenos stand with those under siege mourning loss. May their memories be a blessing."