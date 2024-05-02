'Beverly Hills, 90210' star Jason Priestley explains why he left LA for Nashville

article

Jason Priestley raved about the "ease of operation" his family has experienced since moving from Los Angeles to Nashville.

Priestley and his wife Naomi decided to move from Los Angeles only if both of their kids got into school in the Tennessee city.

"My wife and I just said to each other, 'If the kids get into the school, we're going to Nashville!'" Priestley told E! News . "And lo and behold, they both got in, so we moved, and we love it."

The 54-year-old actor noted that time moves more slowly now that they aren't in Los Angeles.

SUGGESTED: Mark Wahlberg says family is 'happy' after leaving Los Angeles for Las Vegas

"We get four seasons instead of one season," he explained. "Because you have markers, and you know what time of year it is, it seems to make time go a little bit slower. There was something about the homogeneity of Los Angeles, where it was, 'Is it March or is it October? I don't know, I can't really tell.' So time just kind of evaporates. Whereas living here, with four very distinct seasons, you have to take advantage of what the season is offering."

Priestley and Naomi share two children, Ava and Dashiell. The couple first met while crossing a street in London. Priestley had been working in England for a job, while the English makeup artist had just graduated from college. They later married in 2005.

SUGGESTED: Candace Cameron Bure left LA because her family 'didn't feel safe anymore'

Naomi gushed about Priestley on the about section of her website, calling their meeting "truly serendipitous."

"I met Jason whilst I was working for a new media agency after recently graduating from University with a BA degree in Fine Arts (painting)," she wrote. "Jason and I became inseparable and when his job came to an end in England, we took the jump, and I moved back to New York with him….then Vancouver, Calgary, Indianapolis, Toronto, LA….ok, you get the picture."

Priestly began his career as a child, starring in commercials while living in Vancouver, British Columbia.

"Being a kid actor in Canada meant I got beat up more than normal kids," he recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. "The older kids just beat me up a lot more. ‘Hey, I saw you on TV in a commercial, kid.’ Boom!"

SUGGESTED: 50 Cent joins Mark Wahlberg in taking movie production out of Hollywood to Heartland

At 17, his parents allowed him to move to Los Angeles, where he shared living space with Brad Pitt. Priestley eventually landed the role of Brandon Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210," and the rest is history.

Get the latest updates on this story on FOXNews.com.



