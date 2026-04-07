LIVE: 150 firefighters battling stubborn Beverly Crest house fire

The Brief Crews were working to knock down a house fire in the affluent Beverly Crest area on Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials said the home was undergoing construction and that additional resources were called in to assist. No injuries were reported.



An estimated 150 Los Angeles City firefighters were battling a stubborn house fire in the affluent Beverly Crest area on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said the greater alarm fire at the two-story home was first reported around 1:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Delfern Drive, located off Sunset Boulevard.

"As firefighters searched for the source of the fire, smoke increased and fire was located in the attic. Companies are coordinating fire suppression efforts in the attic and salvage operations on the second floor concurrently," the LAFD explained.

LAFD officials said additional resources were called in to assist due to the home's heavy construction. While a chimney partially collapsed in the incident, everyone inside the home and all workers were accounted for.

By 4 p.m., 150 firefighters were working to extinguish the fire and it has since been upgraded to a major emergency alarm fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Kimberly-Clark employee detained on suspicion of arson after massive Ontario warehouse fire