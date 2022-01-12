Betty White mural now on display in Melrose neighborhood

To honor the late TV icon, a new mural of Betty White is on display at the corner of Melrose and Genesee Ave.

"The Golden Girls" got Corie Mattie through college…and she’s looked up to White ever since.

"Wanted to just be a good human and pave the way for people who just wanted to be better.

Originally I was actually going to do a mural for Betty for her 100th and I wrote down her assistant’s name to try to get a hold of her for it and then she died three days later so I was like oh man I have to actually get on this," muralist Corie Mattie told FOX 11.

LA Hope Dealer, as she’s known, got to work. She spent 15 hours using her signature three shades of paint to continue spreading the good word.

"I think Betty would love it. I think the idea of the doves is spreading hope and joy and being kind is what we all need to start doing," said Deb Downing, LA Hope Dealer fan.

With a following from her murals of Kobe and COVID, this one has a special addition… a QR code for those walking by to donate to a local dog rescue…a cause close to Betty White’s heart.

"The fact that even in her passing, she’s doing amazing things for animals is just beautiful and wonderful," stated Melissa Bacelar, owner of Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue.

Bacelar, who started the non-profit Wagmor Pets in Studio City, is so grateful for the surprise support.

She saves about 50 dogs a week and has a hard time keeping up.

"I’ve been following them for a couple years and I send those puppies to my friends all the time because I’m like I’ve never seen an adoption place that has the cutest dogs in the world," said Mattie.

She isn’t kidding about cute, these are the puppies up for adoption at Wagmor…here are the little dogs of all ages…and the big ones!

So what would White think of this mural?

"I think she would be like there’s only one of me? There’s only one mural in 99 years of fun and just a model human and there’s just one Gosh darn mural. That’s what she would say!" Mattie exclaimed.

A model human…with a heart for dogs and humanity…not too unlike Mattie and Bacelar. Perhaps we could all "Be More Like Betty."

All adoptions are available on the @WagmorPets Instagram page. For more information or to donate, please visit the website wagmorpets.org

