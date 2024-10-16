Bellflower mother shot and killed by ex-boyfriend after getting restraining order against him

The Brief A man who was the object of a restraining order shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and wounded her son in their Bellflower apartment and then killed himself, authorities said. Both the man and the woman died at the scene. The woman's son was taken to a hospital. The woman had filed a restraining order against the suspect in Whittier earlier that same day.



The ex-boyfriend of a woman who had filed a restraining order against him shot and killed her and injured her son before killing himself in their Bellflower apartment, authorities said.

The incident happened Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Responding deputies found the woman's 26-year-old son at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip.

He told police he was in his bedroom when the 59-year-old suspect forced himself inside the apartment and went into his room and shot him. The suspect then went to his 54-year-old mother's room and he told police he heard a second gunshot and his mother scream before the suspect left, officials said.

Deputies then heard a single gunshot come from inside the apartment as they were talking with the victim.

Once they got inside, deputies discovered the woman dead from a gunshot wound to her head. The suspect suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the sheriff's department.

The woman and the suspect, who had previously dated, died at the scene. The woman's son was taken to the hospital; his condition is unknown.

Their identities have not been released.

According to authorities, the woman had filed a restraining order against the suspect in Whittier earlier that same day to protect her and her adult son.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.