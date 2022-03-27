Man accused of raping teen at knifepoint in Bell Gardens on the run

Bell Gardens police are searching for a man suspected of raping a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint.

The alleged kidnapping and rape happened Thursday at an unknown location, police said.

The victim told police she was coerced into a garage by a man later identified as Robert Nunez, a Bell Gardens-area transient.

That's when Nunez and a second suspect, 41-year-old Jaomir Perez, tied the girl then raped her at knifepoint, police said.

Perez was arrested Thursday afternoon, but Nunez remains at large.

He is described as 5'7" tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. Police believe Nunez to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him - call 911 immediately.

Robert Nunez / Bell Gardens Police Department

