Belgium-Iran ends in draw at Los Angeles Stadium in FIFA World Cup Group G showdown

The Brief Belgium and Iran played to a draw Sunday at LA Stadium, leaving both teams still searching for their first win of the 2026 World Cup. While fans filled the stadium to support their teams, some Iranians protested outside against the current regime in Iran. Fans praised the atmosphere at LA Stadium, and many left with memorable experiences despite the match ending without a winner.



Teams are working their way through the second week of the World Cup.

Belgium and Iran were both hoping for their first win of the 2026 World Cup. While that did not happen Sunday, that didn't stop fans from having a good time.

Crowds packed LA Stadium Sunday to watch their team try to advance on the world stage.

"I was going for Belgium, but it was great," one fan said.

Sunday was all about Belgium versus Iran.

"Everything was great. The result wasn't what I was expecting, but it was great, and a great atmosphere and everything," another fan supporting Iran said.

While football fans packed LA Stadium, some Iranians peacefully protested just outside the gates.

"They must go. After 47 years, they should go," said one woman protesting the Iranian regime.

Tensions in the Middle East drew some demonstrators to protest the current regime in Iran and the team facing off against Belgium Sunday.

"This team does not represent our country. This is a regime team," another demonstrator said.

Meanwhile, others in Inglewood, including some young fans from Iran, enjoyed their second World Cup game at LA Stadium.

"It was a very good, very good atmosphere," one fan told FOX 11.

"It was my first World Cup game in person," another fan said.

One father and son, who are rooting for Mexico in the World Cup, said Sunday's match was the perfect way to spend Father's Day.

"It was great, one of the best games I've ever watched," said one fan. "I went to three World Cups, and this game is awesome."

Belgium and Iran ended in a draw. While that was not the outcome some fans hoped for, some fans from Belgium still left with an unforgettable experience.

"The atmosphere is amazing. What a stadium," said one fan from Belgium. "Los Angeles is amazing — cool people, cool place, nice beer, and what a stadium."

Fans will be back Thursday for the big match at LA Stadium between the U.S. and Turkey.

