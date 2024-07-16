Bear spotted in Sunland-Tujunga is no stranger

She's back!

The same bear California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials have tagged and keep returning to the national forest after incursions into human-populated areas near Monrovia, Chatsworth, even Malibu, reappeared in Sunland Tujunga.

Residents off Eldora captured the young female, seemingly startled by a garbage truck, making her way into a backyard and taking a nap before making her way back to the foothills off the Tujunga wash.

Fish and Wildlife officials are using the collar around her neck to keep tabs on her extensive travels.

She has not acted aggressively, but they want area residents to be aware and keep small pets inside.

It's unusual for a female to travel this much, they say.

They are hoping that once she finds a suitable companion, mates and has cubs, she'll remain in the forest.

"It's kinda cool" says one resident, explaining they never see bears on this side of the wash.

Monrovia, Malibu, Chatsworth and now Sunland Tujunga!

Where will she appear next? Let us know if you see her.



