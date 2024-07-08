Chatsworth bear visits Sylmar

A bear who spent hours hiding in a tree in Chatsworth last week was spotted again - this time in Sylmar, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed.

The female bear, believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, was first caught in Claremont in May and collared. She was released into the Angeles National Forest before making her way down to Chatsworth.

SkyFOX images from that scene showed several people peeking through the fence surrounding trees and foliage where the bear hid for hours before its capture. The lady bear was tranquilized then released back into the wild.

The bear is out of the Sylmar area and has since returned to the foothills, officials said.

Experts told FOX 11 that it is less common for female bears to travel as far away from the foothills compared to male bears.

The National Park Service advises those who encounter a bear to keep their distance and follow proper viewing etiquette.

Some of those tips include - respect a bear's space, do not approach the bear, and minimize noise and movement.

"Most bears will avoid humans if they hear them coming," the NPS said.