Bear spotted in Pasadena, residents asked to avoid area

A bear was sighted Friday morning in Pasadena and residents were asked to avoid the area.

Pasadena Police said the bear was sighted in the 3200 block of Mataro Street, near the cross street Santa Paula Avenue.

The "juvenile" bear may have been displaced from its natural habitat due to the "drought situation," according to city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was responding, police said.

(FOX 11)

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

We're live with Stu Mundel up in SkyFOX.