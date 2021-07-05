VIDEO: Bear attacks group of men on the 4th of July on Mount Wilson

A bear attacked a group of men who were waiting to watch fireworks on the 4th of July on Mount Wilson and the incident was captured on video.

According to the man who took the video, three men were waiting for the fireworks to start at Mount Wilson around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night when a small bear suddenly appeared from the bushes and attacked the men and their snacks.

One of the victims was bitten by the bear, but his injury was said to be non-life-threatening.

The group was able to scare the bear away from their site after a roughly 30-second encounter.

FOX 11 has reached out to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and is waiting to hear back.

Additional details were not immediately available.

FOX 11 will be speaking with one of the hikers who witnessed the bear attack and will air the interview on the FOX 11 News at 5 p.m. Monday evening.

