Bat found in OC tests positive for rabies

The Brief A bat found at Rancho Santa Margarita Lake tested positive for rabies. Health officials urge anyone who had contact with the bat to call the OC Health Care Agency at 714-834-8180. Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, primarily through bites.



A bat found at Rancho Santa Margarita Lake has tested positive for rabies, prompting health officials to urge anyone who may have had contact with the bat to seek medical advice.

What we know:

A bat discovered on the ground near a walking path around Rancho Santa Margarita Lake on Thursday, April 17, at approximately 2:30 p.m., has tested positive for rabies, according to the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) Communicable Disease Control Division.

Anyone who may have had physical contact with the bat or witnessed someone else having contact is urged to call 714-834-8180 to assess the risk for rabies.

Pet owners whose animals may have interacted with the bat should contact their veterinarian.

Why you should care:

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of a rabid animal, typically via a bite. Although rare, contamination of the eyes, mouth, or an open wound by the saliva of a rabid animal can also transmit the virus.

Most human rabies cases in the United States in recent years have been linked to bat strains of rabies.

Bats have very small teeth, and their bites may go unnoticed.

It is crucial to ensure preventive treatment is administered promptly to prevent the rabies virus from causing illness in anyone exposed.

What you can do:

The HCA and Mission Viejo Animal Services Center recommend several actions to minimize the risk of rabies:

Avoid all contact with wild animals.

Vaccinate all cats and dogs against rabies.

Do not sleep with open unscreened windows or doors.

If bats are seen inside the house or other structures, close off the area and contact animal control. Once the bat(s) have been removed, close off any areas allowing entrance into the house.

Do not leave pet food outside where it will attract wild animals.

Immediately wash all animal bites with soap and water, ensuring the wound is flushed well, then contact your doctor.

Report all animal bites to the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center at 949-470-3045.