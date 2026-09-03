Latino run club moves Leimert Park 5K after backlash from Black community

The Brief A Southern California Latino run club's plan to hold a 5K at Leimert Park drew swift backlash over a promotional video announcing the group would be "taking over the streets." Some social media comments included threats to call ICE on the runners. Barrio Athletics has since moved the run to Elysian Park.



A 5K run planned for this weekend at Leimert Park is now headed to Elysian Park instead after backlash from members of the Black community who said the event's promotion crossed a line.

Barrio Athletics, a Southern California running club that organizes 5Ks in different neighborhoods, announced the Leimert Park event in a promotional video. The backlash was swift.

What we know:

The club's video invited people to a run starting at Leimert Park, saying the group would be "taking over the streets." That phrase, community members say, is what set off the reaction. A video posted online showed a woman confronting the group, telling them not to come into what she called "Africa Town."

"We don't want you to come into Africa Town… please make note of it, you have time still to relocate your event, you will be met with resistance from the black community," she said. The video went viral and some social media comments included threats to call ICE on the runners if they showed up. Facing the backlash, Barrio Athletics moved the run from Leimert Park to Elysian Park.

What they're saying:

At Leimert Plaza Park, reaction was mixed. Some residents said they don't support calling immigration enforcement on anyone, regardless of the dispute. Others pointed to a history of miscommunication between neighbors.

Dominique DiPrima, host of KBLA, said the "taking over the streets" language struck a nerve because of what Leimert Park represents. "This is a historic Black district which we fought for and built up, its arts district, its cultural hub," DiPrima said. "You're saying that you're gonna come take over... sort of like the last stand for Black LA is problematic."

LA Times columnist Gustavo Arellano said the reaction reflects decades of demographic change in South LA.

"Black LA reveres Leimert Park," Arellano said. "For years it has been a center of cultural resistance, at a time when the population of Black LA and its political power have been shrinking."

Arellano compared the reaction to how residents of Boyle Heights might respond to outsiders moving through that neighborhood without notice.

People who spoke with FOX 11 near Leimert Park said they welcome outside visitors and events but said anyone planning something there should notify the community first.

The backstory:

A local activist claimed on social media that Mayor Karen Bass had personally intervened to tell Barrio Athletics to move the run.

Bass's office pushed back on that claim in a statement to FOX 11:

"Leimert Park holds a special place in the historical and cultural life of Los Angeles, and I respect the residents, vendors, business owners and community organizations that work to preserve and strengthen it. Organizations and institutions such as Barrio Athletics and the Leimert Park Sunday Marketplace also contribute to the health, vitality and cultural richness of our city. To be clear, I was not aware of this situation prior to the resolution and I did not speak with anyone about Leimert Park, Barrio Athletics or its 5K. I want to correct that impression without dismissing the concerns or perspectives of anyone involved. This was a resolution shaped by the people and organizations involved. My work as a community organizer began in the heart of South Los Angeles over three decades ago, building an organization rooted in the belief that Black and Brown communities can create lasting power by working together. Bringing people across racial, cultural and neighborhood lines together has been the foundation of my life’s work – and it continues to guide how I lead this city today. Los Angeles is strongest when we listen to one another, treat every community with respect and work through our differences constructively. My commitment remains focused on bringing Angelenos together and building a healthier, safer and more inclusive city in which every community can thrive."

What's next:

Barrio Athletics is now set to hold its run at Elysian Park. FOX 11 has reached out to the group for comment but no-one has responded.