Palisades Fire family says City of LA is delaying rebuild over 5-foot setback

A family that lost its home in the Palisades Fire says it is ready to rebuild — but a dispute with the city of Los Angeles over a 5-foot setback is holding up the process.

The backstory:

"I’m just really disappointed. I feel like the city let us down, and we’re just trying to get back to normalcy," Jesse Pasternak said.

The Pasternak family has owned the property since 1990. The home, built in 1972, was destroyed in the Palisades Fire.

The family submitted plans in April to rebuild roughly the same home.

But they say the plans remain unapproved because the city wants the front of the new home moved about 5 feet farther from the street.

That would cut into their backyard.

"Our house was legal for all these years. Thirty-something years, just for sidewalks. There have never been sidewalks here," Glorrie Pasternak said.

‘We should be able to rebuild exactly where our home was’

The family says it does not understand why it should have to change the footprint of a home that stood on the property for decades.

"We didn’t choose to lose our home. This fire happened, and we didn’t want to lose our home. So we should be able to rebuild exactly where our home was before," Ellie Rose Pasternak said.

The dispute comes as recovery across the Palisades is becoming more visible.

Some shops and restaurants have reopened, but rebuilding homes remains a much slower process.

According to the latest city data, roughly 6,000 homes were destroyed in the fire. Just 43 have received certificates of occupancy.

"We’ve been waiting since April just for our rebuilding permits to go through," Ellie Rose Pasternak said.

She said the family was recently told the garage and attached portion of the home would also have to move back.

‘It’s costing our family a lot’

The Pasternaks say they are not the only homeowners facing similar decisions.

"We have a friend down the street who also gave in to this thing they’re imposing because she just wants to get going with her home and get rebuilt," Jesse Pasternak said.

The family’s rental insurance is no longer covering their temporary housing, adding pressure to an already lengthy rebuilding process.

"Help us get to what we had. I don’t want to have it shortened," Glorrie Pasternak said.

Jesse Pasternak said the delays are taking a financial toll.

"The city can’t lose anything by waiting, but we do lose a lot just sitting and waiting for it," he said. "It’s costing our family a lot."

What the city says

City officials say the family can appeal the decision.

A spokesperson for Councilwoman Traci Park says the office is aware of the issue and looking into it.