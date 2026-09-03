Time running out for Inglewood businesses facing displacement for transit connector project

The Brief Some businesses in Inglewood were given 90-day notices to vacate in order to make way for a SoFi Stadium shuttle. Business owners say the city's financial help to relocate falls short of what is actually needed. Meanwhile, city officials say the revitalization process has been handled fairly and generously.



Time is ticking for several small business owners in an Inglewood shopping center near Florence Avenue and Market Street, who have been handed 90-day notices to vacate as the city clears the way for a major transit project.

What we know:

The properties are slated to be demolished to make room for a new shuttle bus, the Inglewood Transit Connector, designed to ease traffic congestion around SoFi Stadium and the city's burgeoning sports and entertainment district. But for the merchants operating in the shadow of the massive development, the impending transition brings immense financial anxiety and uncertainty.

What they're saying:

Amelia Hernandez, owner of Selwyn Jeweler, says she is unwilling to uproot her family's business yet again, arguing that the city's relocation financial assistance falls woefully short of reality.

"In lieu of moving assistance, $53,000," Hernandez said, recounting the city's offer. When asked how much a move would actually cost, she noted that handling a previous relocation independently ran over $100,000.

Nearby, Sam Chung of Inglewood Beauty Supply and Salon shares a similar plight. Having operated at the location for 18 months, Chung admits the stress has severely impacted his well-being.

"I can't sleep," Chung said, adding that details regarding guaranteed compensation remain frustratingly vague. "Nobody is saying exactly. If I'm maybe closing out a going business, how much are they going to cover to me? I don't know yet."

Restaurant owner Marilyn Wallace of Red's Flavor Table faces a unique hurdle common to the food and beverage industry: finding a suitable space. While city officials have pointed her toward potential locations both in and outside of Inglewood, Wallace emphasizes that unless a space is completely turnkey for a restaurant, she lacks the time and capital required for a massive build-out.

"The amount of money I really, I have no idea. Make me an offer I can't refuse," Wallace said.

City defends long-planned project

The other side:

Inglewood Mayor James Butts has shown little sympathy for the displaced merchants, emphasizing that the multi-year infrastructure initiative has been transparently in motion for six years. City officials maintain that the revitalization process has been handled fairly and generously.

"The reality is this whole process was extremely generous," Mayor Butts stated. Looking ahead to the finished project, he underscored its long-term community benefits. "It will be modern, it will be beautiful. There will be retail spaces there, there'll be a 1,000-car garage to park cars so you can take the electric transportation around the city."

What's next:

For now, however, business owners like Hernandez, Chung, and Wallace are left scrambling to figure out their next steps as the 90-day clock continues to wind down.