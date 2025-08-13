Bass announces expansion of anti-eviction program in South LA

The Brief A new "We Are LA" office in South Los Angeles has provided eviction defense assistance to over 1,000 residents since June. The program offers resources like legal services and personalized case management to Angelenos at risk of losing their homes. Mayor Karen Bass highlighted the program as a key part of efforts to address homelessness in the city.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Wednesday announced the expansion of the anti-eviction program, We Are LA, in South Los Angeles.

What they're saying:

Over 1,000 Angelenos have received eviction defense assistance through the We Are LA program at a new office in South Los Angeles, Mayor Bass said.

The program, which opened its first dedicated casework office in June, is designed to help residents facing or at risk of eviction by connecting them with legal services and other housing resources.

"Preventing people from falling into homelessness is key to our efforts in addressing this humanitarian crisis," said Mayor Bass. "Results show that this program is working, and with a second consecutive decline in homelessness for the first time in recent history, we must continue this momentum."

Conway Collis, CEO of The Mayor's Fund, stated, "As part of Mayor Bass' comprehensive homelessness plan, we want Angelenos to know they don't have to face the threat of eviction alone."

Serene Nunez, a client of the program, shared her experience, saying, "They walked me through every step—the paperwork, the deadlines, the confusing legal language—and they did it with such care that I knew I wasn't walking through this alone."

What we know:

The We Are LA program, launched in 2023, provides early intervention to help families stay in their homes.

Services include one-on-one personal case management, assistance with applications, and connections to legal aid.

The new casework office is located at 5440 Crenshaw Blvd.

The program also specifically assists veterans and foster youth with housing.

More information about the We Are LA program is available by calling the hotline at 213-584-1808 or by visiting the website at mayorsfundla.org.