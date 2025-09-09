Mayor Bass endorses Antonio Villaraigosa for California governor
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is publicly supporting former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in his campaign to become the next governor of California.
What we know:
Villaraigosa previously served as the 41st mayor of Los Angeles, a member of the Assembly, and former Speaker of the California Assembly. The two politicians are longtime allies.
What they're saying:
In a statement to CNS, Villaraigosa said, "I am honored to have the endorsement of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. I greatly appreciate her support in this campaign and look forward to collaborating with Mayor Bass for the health, safety and betterment of Angelenos and all Californians."
What's next:
Bass will be making the formal endorsement announcement at a joint press conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
The Source: Information for this story is based on a statement provided to CNS by Antonio Villaraigosa and the scheduled joint press conference with Mayor Karen Bass.