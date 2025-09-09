Mayor Bass endorses Antonio Villaraigosa for California governor

The Brief Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is endorsing former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in his campaign for California governor. The two leaders have a long history of political alliance and have known each other for decades. Villaraigosa's campaign is receiving this endorsement as part of a joint press conference and as he vies for the 2026 gubernatorial nomination.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is publicly supporting former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in his campaign to become the next governor of California.

What we know:

Villaraigosa previously served as the 41st mayor of Los Angeles, a member of the Assembly, and former Speaker of the California Assembly. The two politicians are longtime allies.

What they're saying:

In a statement to CNS, Villaraigosa said, "I am honored to have the endorsement of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. I greatly appreciate her support in this campaign and look forward to collaborating with Mayor Bass for the health, safety and betterment of Angelenos and all Californians."

What's next:

Bass will be making the formal endorsement announcement at a joint press conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m.