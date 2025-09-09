Expand / Collapse search

Mayor Bass endorses Antonio Villaraigosa for California governor

Published  September 9, 2025 9:22am PDT
California Politics
The Brief

    • Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is endorsing former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in his campaign for California governor.
    • The two leaders have a long history of political alliance and have known each other for decades.
    • Villaraigosa's campaign is receiving this endorsement as part of a joint press conference and as he vies for the 2026 gubernatorial nomination.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is publicly supporting former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in his campaign to become the next governor of California. 

What we know:

Villaraigosa previously served as the 41st mayor of Los Angeles, a member of the Assembly, and former Speaker of the California Assembly. The two politicians are longtime allies.

What they're saying:

In a statement to CNS, Villaraigosa said, "I am honored to have the endorsement of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. I greatly appreciate her support in this campaign and look forward to collaborating with Mayor Bass for the health, safety and betterment of Angelenos and all Californians."

What's next:

Bass will be making the formal endorsement announcement at a joint press conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

The Source: Information for this story is based on a statement provided to CNS by Antonio Villaraigosa and the scheduled joint press conference with Mayor Karen Bass.

