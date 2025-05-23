The Issue Is: Antonio Villaraigosa, Dan Schnur and Matt Klink

In this week's episode of ‘The Issue Is’, Elex Michaelson sat down with Democratic candidate for California governor, Antonio Villaraigosa.

This week, Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper published the book "Original Sin" about Joe Biden's mental decline. Villaraigosa is now questioning former VP Kamala Harris and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

"So I've asked a simple question, what did you know, when did you know it, and why haven't you said anything," Villaraigosa said in his sit down interview with Michaelson.

We break it all down with our political panel veteran strategists Dan Schnur and Matt Klink.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show. Watch more episodes at foxla.com/theissueis.