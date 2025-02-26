Phase 1 of Palisades Fire debris removal completed ‘months ahead of expectations,’ Bass says

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Wednesday will give an update on a significant milestone marking wildfire recovery efforts in the Palisades area.

Early completion

What we know:

Mayor Bass will visit an Impacted Worker and Family Recovery Center, where hundreds of Angelenos have already received assistance.

She will discuss the early completion of Phase 1 debris removal months ahead of schedule.

The first Palisades property was cleared of all fire debris last week, completing both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the debris removal process.

Accelerated rebuilding efforts

The backstory:

Phase 1 debris removal, conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), involves the removal of highly toxic materials, including electric vehicle batteries.

Phase 2 involves a full clearing of the lot to prepare it for rebuilding.

Bass helped to accelerate the rebuilding process by issuing an emergency directive that helped streamline rebuilding efforts and expedited permit reviews.

Significant milestone

What they're saying:

"Recovery continues to progress months ahead of expectations, and we will keep pushing forward. Today marks another milestone in our commitment to rebuilding the Palisades as quickly and safely as possible. Thank you to the EPA and their many crews," Bass stated.

What's next:

The LA One Stop Rebuilding Center, located at 1828 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025, is open to address any questions or needs related to the rebuilding process.

The center operates Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM, and on weekends from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Additional information for Palisades residents and businesses is available at LACity.gov.