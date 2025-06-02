Bass calls emergency meeting after alleged terror attack on Jewish demonstrators in Colorado

The Brief Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has called an emergency meeting to assess city security after a "terror" attack on Jewish demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado. Eight people were injured when a suspect used a makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device into a crowd marching for the return of Israeli hostages. Suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, has been taken into custody and charged.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is calling for an emergency meeting at City Hall to assess security across Los Angeles following what authorities describe as a targeted terror attack on Jewish demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado.

Eight people were injured when the suspect, identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, used a makeshift flamethrower and threw an incendiary device into a crowd.

The incident, which injured several elderly participants, has renewed concerns over rising antisemitic violence nationwide.

What we know:

Bass is calling for an emergency meeting at City Hall to evaluate security in Los Angeles.

This comes after what is being described as a "terror" attack on Jewish demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado.

The demonstrators were participating in a weekly gathering called "Run for Their Lives," which raises awareness for hostages still held in Gaza by Hamas following the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel. Witnesses said the suspect yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack.

According to officials, eight people—four men and four women between the ages of 52 and 88—were hospitalized in Denver for burn injuries.

The victims were described as elderly and defenseless, and eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic and trauma at the outdoor mall where the incident occurred.

Boulder police took 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman into custody. Law enforcement officials—including bomb squad teams and K-9 units—shut down several city blocks while searching for additional devices.

Authorities now believe the suspect acted alone.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Soliman is an Egyptian national who overstayed his visa and is in the country illegally.

He has been booked on charges that include murder in the first degree, although there have been no confirmed reports that any of the victims died. According to Boulder County Jail records, other charges against Soliman include first degree assault and crimes against an at-risk adult over 70.

What they're saying:

Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement Sunday condemning the attack and announcing increased security in Los Angeles:

"What happened in Boulder, Colorado today — an especially brutal targeting of elders — is an atrocious affront to the very fabric of our society and our beliefs here in Los Angeles," Bass said. "This was the second terrorist attack against Jews in two weeks — I will be calling an emergency meeting at City Hall regarding safety and security here in Los Angeles immediately after Shavuot."

"LAPD is conducting extra patrols at houses of worship and community centers throughout L.A. Anti-Semitism will not be tolerated in this city."

Timeline:

Sunday: Demonstrators gathered for a weekly event organized by "Run for Their Lives" in Boulder.

Later Sunday: Mayor Bass issued her statement and announced extra LAPD patrols.

On May 21, in Washington, D.C., a man armed with a handgun opened fire on a group of people outside of the Lillian & Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum, killing two staff members of the Embassy of Israel.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the attack is part of a broader trend of coordinated antisemitic violence or an isolated incident.

What's next:

The emergency meeting at City Hall will take place after the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which is celebrated from sundown Sunday through sundown Tuesday.

Shavuot commemorates the giving of the Torah to Moses and the Israelites at Mount Sinai.