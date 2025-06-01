Multiple people allegedly set on fire in Boulder, Colorado; FBI calling incident a 'terror attack'

The Brief An attack in Boulder, Colorado prompted FBI Director Kash Patel to call incident a "targeted terror attack." While Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn confirms multiple people suffered burns, he hesitated to follow Patel in linking the incident to terrorism. The suspect has since been placed in custody.



A series of attacks in downtown Boulder, Colorado left multiple people hurt and prompted the FBI to call the incident a "targeted terror attack."

An alleged terror attack broke out at a shopping center in Boulder, Colorado, leading to several people being taken to the hospital.

What we know:

The Boulder Police Department responded to reports of "multiple people being set on fire" at 13th and Pearl streets around 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 1.

FBI Director Kash Patel took to social media to call the incident a "targeted terror attack."

In a press conference shortly after the attacks, Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn declined to call the incident a terror attack, as Patel said.

"It's way too early to speculate motive. I know there's a lot out there in social media, but I ask people just to give us a little bit of patience while we work through a really complex scene," Redfearn said.

The Boulder Police Chief, however, did confirm that the suspect has since been placed in custody and the scene is deemed "contained." The suspect was taken to the hospital, according to Redfearn.

What we don't know:

Redfearn did not give a number on how many people were hurt in the attacks, but said it was "multiple victims."

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect in custody. As of Sunday afternoon, the suspect's motive remains unknown.

It is also unknown how the disconnect between Patel's social media post and Boulder PD's stance on whether the incident was considered a terror attack or not came about.

When asked to confirm if reports of a possible Molotov cocktail being thrown at the scene were true, Boulder PD Chief said the department is not "100% certain."

"Our initial call, as I mentioned, was a report that someone was setting people on fire. That is fairly consistent with the injuries that we found on scene, but we're not 100% certain how that happened," Redfearn said, in response to the rumors of objects being thrown. "And that's what we're doing to interview. There's a lot of witnesses that we're interviewing. I suspect within this evening, I suspect we'll have a better idea of exactly how those injuries occurred."

What they're saying:

Redfearn issued a partial statement in response to Sunday's incident:

"This was a beautiful Sunday afternoon in downtown Boulder on Pearl Street, and this act is unacceptable. I hope you'll join me this evening as we're working through this investigation. We are working, I just came from the command post. We've got dozens and dozens of people here, our state, local, and federal partners working through to figure out exactly what happened. I ask for a little bit of patience as we do that, but also I ask. That you join me in thinking about our victims, the families of those victims, and everyone involved in this tragedy. Our hearts go out to them, and we are going to do everything we can to work as hard as we can throughout the evening to provide more information to get answers for everyone. With that, as I stated, it would be irresponsible for me to speculate right now on motive and other things."

Below was the social media post where Patel briefly mentioned "terror attack."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.