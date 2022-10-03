Banning man arrested for allegedly assaulting spouse, threatening family, killing family fish

article

A Banning man was arrested recently for allegedly attacking his spouse and threatening other family members, according to police.

Banning Police said they were called to the 200 block of North Hargrave street after 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 for reports of a domestic violence incident. When officers got there, they contacted 35-year-old David Danciu.

Investigators said Danciu had assaulted his spouse and had threatened to injure other family members as well. Police also said Danciu had intentionally killed the family fish by pouring bleach into the fish tank. Police did not release any other information about the incident.

Danciu was arrested and officers seized multiple firearms as well. Danciu faces charges of attempted murder, corporal injury of a spouse, criminal threats, and animal cruelty. Banning Police are still investigating the incident.