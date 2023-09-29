Bank Jugging arrests: 2 arrested for robbing elderly OC woman after large bank withdrawl

The Orange County Sheriff's Department arrested two Riverside men suspected of multiple felonies after the pair allegedly stole $50,000 from an elderly woman.

Authorities arrested Ionut Marius Andrei and Stefan Romero Oprea on Friday, Sept. 29 on suspicion of using a distraction scheme, also known as "bank jugging," to rob the woman.

The 79-year-old woman withdrew $50,000 in cash from a Huntington Beach bank around 11 a.m. on Sept. 19, officials said. After withdrawing the cash, she placed the money into an envelope, returned to her car and left the Bolsa Chica St. bank.

Huntington Beach bank jugging suspects, Stefan Romero Oprea and Ionut Marius Andrei (Photo courtesy of Orange County Sheriff's Department.)

When the woman returned home around 12 p.m., she was allegedly approached by one of the suspects, asking for directions to a local hospital. At this time, a second male suspect reached through her rear window and stole the envelope from her purse, according to authorities.

Authorities call this type of crime "bank jugging," where a suspect pays close attention to bank customers at either an ATM or those receiving cash back at a store.

The suspects then follow the potential victim after they leave the bank and either confront or distract them at the secondary location in order to steal the money, officials said.

Officials connected Andrei and Oprea to this crime after linking the two to a similar incident involving an elderly Lake Forest man who was robbed of $5,000 cash after two men also stopped to ask him for directions.

Investigators believe there to be more victims, and encourage anyone with a similar experience or information to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-1829. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.