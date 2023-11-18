Bands of rain, possible thunderstorms move into Southern California Saturday

Expect a soggy Saturday here in Southern California as bands of heavy rain, with possible thunderstorms, are moving into the region this weekend.

Parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties are expected to get hit by possible thunderstorms overnight and early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain, which began spreading from west to east late Friday night and into early Saturday morning, could bring some flash flooding to parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. As for Saturday morning, the first half of the day will bring the heaviest rain, possibly 1-1.5" per hour of rainfall rates.

The second half of Saturday should calm down with chances of additional rain becoming less likely through the afternoon and evening.

As for Sunday, gusty conditions will be the main concern as moderate-to-strong winds are expected to sweep through Southern California. In fact, parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties will be under high wind watches for the entirety of Sunday, November 19.

The gusty Santa Ana winds are expected to move into the region Monday, according to NWS. As for Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures are expected to pick back up after a soggy and windy weekend.