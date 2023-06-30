Ballet dancers from Ukraine raising money for war victims back home

The dancers are giving it their all. All this as they hold the last rehearsal before the opening night of Giselle, the quintessential romantic ballet.

This newly-minted adaptation being done by one of the biggest choreographers today, Alexei Ratmansky. He's directing dancers who are all refugees from the war in Ukraine.

While the group is performing at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa through Sunday, July 2, the dancers are performing with heavy hearts.

"Some people are dying or getting injured during the missile attack from Russia," said principal dancer Alexis Tutunnique. "It hurts me a lot because all of these people [are family]."

Tutunnique found refuge in the Netherlands where – against all odds – formed a united Ukrainian ballet group. They are now touring around the world.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit BlueCheck Ukraine, which funds humanitarian efforts for the victims of the war. Those interested in learning more can click here.