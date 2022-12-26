Baldwin Park woman wins $300,000 Christmas jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino

article

Looks like Santa decided to deliver an extra special present to one Baldwin Park woman at Pechanga Resort Casino on Christmas before heading home to the North Pole.

The lucky winner, who did not want to be identified, hit the $300,000 jackpot while playing the 5 times-10 Times Pay slot machine around 4:45 a.m. at the casino.

She matched two 10x symbols plus one symbol with three bars, the casino said.

It wasn't immediately known what the winner will do with her new earnings, the casino added.