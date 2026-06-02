Hostage situation underway at Chase Bank in Bakersfield amid bomb threat

The Brief Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a bomb threat at the Chase Bank building in the downtown area Tuesday afternoon. The suspect barricaded himself inside the building with civilians. Crisis negotiators remain in touch with the suspect.



Crisis negotiators remain in touch with a suspect who allegedly made bomb threats and took hostages at the Chase Bank building in downtown Bakesfield, officials said.

What we know:

Bakersfield police officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at the building located at the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.

Officers at the scene learned the suspect had barricaded himself inside the bank with several civilians. They then set up a perimeter around the building and issued evacuation orders.

No injuries have been reported.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect in the immediate area. In addition, road closures are in place between 18th Street and Truxton Avenue as well as Chester to H streets.

People are being advised to stay out of the area.

This is a developing news story. FOX 11 will provide updates as they become available.