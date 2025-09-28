Bad Bunny named Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer

The Brief Bad Bunny has been named Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show performer. The "Tití Me Preguntó" singer made the announcement on Sunday on social media. Bad Bunny's post was replayed during the halftime of the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game on prime time. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will host Super Bowl LXI in 2027.



Reggaetón megastar Bad Bunny has been named Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show performer.

The announcement was made by the singer himself on social media late Sunday night.

Below is the post published by the 3-time Grammy Award winner:

Bad Bunny's post was replayed on TV during the halftime of the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game on prime time.

As of 7 p.m. PT, it is unknown who else is joining Bad Bunny at the stage during the big game.

The big game will be held on February 2026 in Santa Clara, California. The last time the big game was held in the San Francisco Bay Area, Coldplay headlined the halftime show, with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars with Mark Ronson joining the party during Super Bowl 50 (Feb. 2016).

The following season, Los Angeles County will host Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in 2027. The last time Inglewood hosted the big game, the Super Bowl LVI halftime show stage featured an all-world lineup of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak back in February 2022.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.