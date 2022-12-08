Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of sexual battery, TMZ reports

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is being sued for the alleged sexual battery of a then-17-year-old girl with autism and cerebral palsy, TMZ reports.

The alleged incident happened in 2001 when the girl - who was 17 when it happened - was invited by Carter onto the band's tour bus during a concert stop in Tacoma, Washington, according to TMZ. Carter had met her waiting in line for an autograph.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ said Carter offered the girl a drink and gave her what she thought was cranberry juice. The girl now believes it was a mix of cranberry juice and alcohol.

Carter then allegedly forced the girl to perform oral sex on him in the bus' bathroom and sexually assaulted her on a bed, according to court documents.

The girl said Carter "threatened to turn others against her -- calling her a "r******* little b**ch" that no one would believe."

She also later contracted HPV, documents revealed.

A source close to Carter told TMZ the allegation was "categorically false."

More information is expected to be released during a press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Los Angeles.

In 2018, Los Angeles prosecutors decided not to pursue sexual assault charges against Carter after he was accused by former pop singer Melissa Schuman of raping her more than 15 years ago. Charges were not pursued because the statute of limitations had expired, officials said.

Carter's younger brother Aaron was found dead inside a Southern California home on November 5 at the age of 34.

"My heart is broken," the elder Carter said on social media following news of his brother's death. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."