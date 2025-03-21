Azusa man charged with murdering parents in their home

The Brief Gabriel Contreras has been charged with murdering his parents in Azusa. Linda Rodriguez and Arthur Contreras were found dead in their home on March 19. Deputies said a man covered in blood was found at the scene.



An Azusa man has been charged with killing his parents in their home, officials announced on Friday.

Son charged with parents' murders

What we know:

Gabriel Contreras, 29, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of assault with a firearm for the murders of his parents, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said on Friday.

Linda Rodriguez and Arthur Contreras were found dead in their Azusa home on March 15. The Medical Examiner's Office reported that both had died from stab wounds, but Rodriguez had also been shot in the head.

Officials arrested Gabriel Contreras on Wednesday.

Couple found stabbed

The backstory:

LA County deputies were called out to the family's home on N. Twintree Avenue around 2 p.m. on Sunday, after they received reports that a person in the home was screaming.

When they got there, they found the couple had been stabbed. Paramedics pronounced them both dead at the scene.

Officials told FOX 11 earlier this week that deputies had detained a man who was covered in blood outside the home. Paramedics brought him to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear if Gabriel Contreras is the person officials brought to the hospital.

Officials also haven't said what might have led to the attack.

What you can do:

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is still investigating the attack. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.