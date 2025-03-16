Man and woman stabbed to death in Azusa home

The Brief A double murder investigation is underway in Azusa. It's unclear if the victims and suspect knew each other. The identities of the two victims have not been released.



A double murder investigation is underway after a man and woman were found stabbed to death in an Azusa home.

What we know:

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a person screaming at a home in the 300 block of N. Twintree Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday.

At the home, authorities found a man and woman suffering from stab wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man covered in blood was arrested in front of the house, authorities said.

That man, who is possibly related to the victims, is hospitalized in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two victims were not released. Their relationship is unclear.

Information on the suspect was not provided.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-333-8477.