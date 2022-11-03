Man accused of carrying axe at a Compton shopping center shot, killed by LA County deputy

A man accused of carrying an axe at a shopping center in Compton was shot and killed by Los Angeles County deputy.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 2000 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies were told a man, possibly in his late 40s or early 50s, attacked another man with an axe.

Deputies eventually found the suspect near the Compton Town Center Plaza. One of the deputies spotted the alleged axe-carrying man walk towards one of the stores in the area, LASD said.

The dramatic encounter between the deputy and the alleged axe-carrying man ended with the suspect being shot. The alleged axe-carrying man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The axes was recovered from the scene, LASD said.

Officials did not say what ended up happening to the victim in the alleged axe attack. The suspect's identity has not been released as of late Thursday night.

It is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.