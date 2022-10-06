Skyrocketing gas prices: When will Californians see relief?

A 33-day streak of increases that pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County to records each of the past three days ended Thursday with a decrease of three-tenths of a cent to $6.491.

The average price rose $1.248 over the past 33 days, including a half-cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 23 cents more than one week ago, $1.20 higher than one month ago and $2.065 greater than one year ago.

The streak of increases followed a run of 78 decreases in 80 days totaling $1.216 that began June 15, one day after the average price rose to a then-record $6.462.

The Orange County average price dropped 2.3 cents to $6.436 after rising 15 of the previous 16 days and setting records Tuesday and Wednesday. It rose $1.063 over the previous 16 days, including 1.4 cents Wednesday.

The Orange County average price is 18.5 cents more than one week ago, $1.198 higher than one month ago and $2.041 greater than one year ago.

The national average price rose for the 15th time in 16 days, increasing 3.6 cents to $3.867. The average price has increased 19.3 cents over the past 16 days, including 2.6 cents Wednesday. It rose for 11 consecutive days, dropped four-tenths of a cent Sunday and resumed increasing Monday.

The national average price is 8.5 cents more than one week ago, 8.8 cents higher than one month ago and 64.6 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.149 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The run of increases follows a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record was set.