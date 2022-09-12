Average LA County gas prices goes up for 10th straight day

The average gas price per gallon in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 10th consecutive day after decreasing 78 of the previous 80 days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $5.392.

The average price has increased 14.6 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.8 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.5 cents more than one week ago and 98.8 cents higher than one year ago, but 1.3 cents less than one month ago.

The average price is $1.07 less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14. It decreased $1.216 during the 80-day run of dropping prices.

The Orange County average price rose for the 11th consecutive day after dropping nine of the previous 10 days to its lowest amount since March 4, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.36. It has increased 19.2 cents over the past 11 days, including 1.9 cents Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 13 cents more than one week ago, 5.7 cents less than one month ago and 99.7 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.05 since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12.

The national average price dropped for the 90th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling two-tenths of a cent to $3.716. It has dropped $1.23 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 7 cents less than one week ago and 26.2 cents less than one month ago, but 54.1 cents more than one year ago.