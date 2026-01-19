Deadly inmate fight at California prison under investigation

article

The Brief Officials are investigating the death of 41-year-old Brion E. Spidle following a fight over the weekend at the Pleasant Valley State Prison. Two other inmates, Jorge Ortega and Victor Wence, were identified as the suspects and moved to restricted housing. The Fresno County coroner will determine Spidle's exact cause of death.



Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Pleasant Valley State Prison over the weekend as a homicide, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

What we know:

The incident happened Saturday just after 2 p.m. in a dayroom at the prison, officials said.

Staff found the victim, Brion Spidle, 41, unconscious on the ground after an apparent assault by two other inmates, Jorge Ortega, 51, and Victor Wence, 43.

Spidle died at the scene.

No weapons were recovered, and no other injuries were reported.

Ortega and Wence were immediately put in restricted housing pending an investigation by the prison's Investigative Services Unit and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office for possible felony prosecution.

What we don't know:

The specific motive behind the altercation remains unclear.

The Fresno County Coroner has not released the official cause of death for Spidle.

It's unclear what specific charges the district attorney's office will file.

The backstory:

All three men involved were serving sentences for various felony convictions.

Spidle was sentenced to four years for corporal injury on specific persons resulting in a traumatic condition. He had been at the facility since June 2, 2025.

Ortega is sentenced to six years for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and vehicle theft.

Wence is sentenced to 10 years for second-degree robbery.

What's next:

The Office of the Inspector General has been notified of the incident to ensure oversight of the internal investigation.

Ortega and Wence will remain in restricted housing while the district attorney’s office determines the next steps for felony prosecution.