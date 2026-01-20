Denmark petition to 'buy' California surpasses 250K signatures

The Brief A satirical petition for Denmark to "buy" California has gained viral momentum, surpassing 280,000 signatures as a parody of U.S. efforts to acquire Greenland. The "Denmarkification" campaign proposes rebranding the state as "New Denmark," even turning Disneyland into "Hans Christian Andersenland." According to the organizers, the project is intended to use humor to point out the absurdity of making territorial threats against other nations.



A viral satirical campaign calling for Denmark to purchase California has surpassed 250,000 signatures, serving as a tongue-in-cheek response to the U.S. government's renewed pressure to acquire Greenland.

The movement has gained global attention as President Donald Trump threatens steep tariffs on European allies who oppose his bid for the Arctic territory.

What we know:

The petition, hosted on Denmarkification.com, proposes that Denmark acquire America’s most populous state and rebrand it as "New Denmark."

The pitch includes transforming Los Angeles into "Løs Ångeles" and renaming Disneyland to "Hans Christian Andersenland," complete with a Viking-helmet-wearing Mickey Mouse.

Organizers have set a "crowdfunding goal" of $1 trillion, which they calculate would cost every Dane approximately 200,000 kroner ($20,000 USD).

The campaign lists several incentives for the purchase, including California's "sunshine, palm trees and roller skates." The site even promises bike lanes in Beverly Hills, Danish hygge in Hollywood.

Greenland, home to a large U.S. military base, is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a longtime U.S. ally and a founding member of NATO. Trump has cast doubts on the legitimacy of Denmark's claim to Greenland.

The backstory:

Swiss-French activist Xavier Dutoit launched the petition after overhearing an American tourist in the Philippines discuss the U.S. bid for Greenland. Dutoit viewed the idea of a president threatening to take over a sovereign territory as "unhinged and absurd". To highlight the absurdity of the U.S. position, he partnered with Danish friends to "flip the script" by proposing that Denmark purchase California instead.

Before taking office for his second term on Jan. 20, 2025, Trump said he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, as he declared U.S. control of both to be vital to American national security.

Trump left open the use of the American military to secure both territories. Trump's intention marks a rejection of decades of U.S. policy that has prioritized self-determination over territorial expansion.

Big picture view:

This pursuit has triggered a significant diplomatic crisis involving Denmark, the European Union, and NATO.

In a significant escalation of pressure, the Trump administration has threatened to impose a 10% tariff on all Danish goods—with the possibility of increasing that figure to 25%—unless Denmark agrees to negotiate a "complete and total purchase" of the Arctic territory.

Despite these threats of economic retaliation, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has remained firm, maintaining that the island is not for sale and that its status is a matter of Greenlandic and Danish constitutional law.

This standoff has now entered a more aggressive phase, with U.S. officials warning of further sanctions against European allies who interfere with what the President views as his next major real estate acquisition.

Why you should care:

The petition mirrors a serious and escalating diplomatic crisis regarding Greenland.

This pressure has prompted thousands of Greenlanders to march in protest in Nuuk, while European leaders warn that such coercive economic measures threaten to strain trans-Atlantic ties and undermine NATO cooperation.

What's next:

Organizers state their primary goal is to maintain the satirical tone to emphasize that no established democracy should offer or threaten to buy another country's territory.

While over 280,000 people have signed the online document, no official comments have been issued by representatives of the U.S. or Danish governments regarding the petition.

Meanwhile, European leaders are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting in Brussels this week to discuss a unified response to the impending U.S. tariffs.