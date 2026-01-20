Standoff underway involving person accused of breaking into home in West Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A standoff is underway involving a possible burglary suspect in West Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of an alleged burglary in progress at a home in the 1800 block of Brockton Avenue on Tuesday, January 20.
The investigation is underway and the suspect have not surrendered to police. Officials did not say how the suspect was able to allegedly break into the home. It is also unknown if the suspect is armed.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.