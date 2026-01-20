Expand / Collapse search

Standoff underway involving person accused of breaking into home in West Los Angeles

Published  January 20, 2026 5:14pm PST
A standoff is underway involving a person accused of breaking into a home in West Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES - A standoff is underway involving a possible burglary suspect in West Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of an alleged burglary in progress at a home in the 1800 block of Brockton Avenue on Tuesday, January 20.

The investigation is underway and the suspect have not surrendered to police. Officials did not say how the suspect was able to allegedly break into the home. It is also unknown if the suspect is armed.

