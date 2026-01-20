Standoff underway involving person accused of breaking into home in West Los Angeles

The Brief A standoff is underway in West Los Angeles. A home has been broken into along Brockton Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. It is unknown if the suspect is armed.



The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of an alleged burglary in progress at a home in the 1800 block of Brockton Avenue on Tuesday, January 20.

The investigation is underway and the suspect have not surrendered to police. Officials did not say how the suspect was able to allegedly break into the home. It is also unknown if the suspect is armed.

