'That's totally tragic,' Shock lingers in Beverly Hills after man dies following violent attack

The Brief A man died after being violently beaten then run over by a vehicle Friday afternoon on a busy street in Beverly Hills. Police arrested the suspect, who has an extensive criminal background. The two men appeared to have been in a verbal confrontation before the victim was attacked.



Those who live and work in Beverly Hills are reacting to the shocking video of a man being killed after he was attacked in broad daylight Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened near Wilshire and San Vincente Boulevard as they responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Community in shock

What they're saying:

"To hear something like that happening so close by, it's just really, really shocking to hear," said Niko Elvambuena.

A little over 24 hours after a man was attacked and then run over in Beverly Hills, the shock still lingers for those who work in the area. They say they could never have imagined something like this would happen in this area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dies after being attacked, run over in Beverly Hills

"A lot of my friends live close by so just knowing that something like that can happen here would shake them up for sure," said Elvambuena.

What we know:

Police say the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation and that during the altercation the suspect struck the victim multiple times with a metal object and then got into his vehicle.

Video shows the suspect driving into the victim and running him over.

"And he speeds away, I'm just glad they caught him," a man told FOX 11 Saturday close to where the incident occurred.

The suspect fled to a nearby building but cellphone video shows he didn't get far.

The man was detained and taken away by police in handcuffs.

Beverly Hills Police have identified the suspect as 54-year-old Christopher Cornelius. They say he has an extensive criminal record and was booked for murder with bail set at $2 million.

"Just living in LA, I think you kind of already have a head on a swivel about things," said Elvambuena. "Again like we talked about, living in Beverly Hills, working in Beverly Hills, the last place you'd think you'd have to keep your head on a swivel."

Beverly Hills crime stats

In fact, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department's online crime statistics, there were no criminal homicides in 2023 or 2024. There were also no murders for the months listed on the department's website for the year 2025.

"It shouldn't happen in Beverly Hills or anywhere else in the world," one man told FOX 11 Saturday. "That's totally tragic."

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. The relationship between the suspect and the victim is still unknown.

FOX 11 reached out to the LA County Coroner, but the identity of the victim has not yet been released.