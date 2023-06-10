Average LA County gas price rises to highest amount since Dec. 1

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose a half-cent Saturday to $4.97, its highest amount since Dec. 1.

The average price is 3 cents more than one week ago and 11.8 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.475 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.524 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $4.918, its highest amount since April 19. It is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 10.8 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.488 less then one year ago. It has dropped $1.541 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

"It appears that our seasonal surge in driving may be kicking off a bit before the official start of summer," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "But the low cost for oil appears to mitigate any increases at the pump, which is good news for drivers."

The national average price rose for the fourth consecutive day following an eight-day streak of decreases, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.589. It is 3.1 cents more than one week ago and 5.8 cents higher than one month ago, but $1.397 less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.427 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.