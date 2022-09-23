Average LA County gas price rises for 21st consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday for the 21st consecutive day, increasing 2.8 cents to $5.615, its highest amount since Aug. 2.

The average price has increased 36.9 cents over the past 20 days, including 18.1 cents over the past four days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.1 cents more than one week ago, 28.4 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.216 greater than one year ago.

The average price is 84.7 cents less than the record high of $6.462 set June 14.

The streak of increases follows a run of 78 decreases in 80 days totaling $1.216.

The Orange County average price rose for the sixth time in seven days, increasing 3.8 cents to $5.604. It has increased 22 cents over the past seven days, including 21.5 cents over the past four days. It is 37.4 cents more than one month ago and $1.252 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped 80.6 cents since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12.

"Oil Price Information Service reports that several local refineries are undergoing unplanned maintenance as fuel inventories are at their lowest levels in a decade, which caused Los Angeles wholesale gas prices to rise sharply this week," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications and programs manager.

The national average price rose for the third consecutive day following a 98-streak of decreases totaling $1.342, increasing a half-cent to $3.689. It is three-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 20.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 50 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.327 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.