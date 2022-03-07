Average gas price in SoCal hits record high

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 5.4 cents to $5.429 Monday, its 29th record in 31 days.

The average price rose 9.5 cents Saturday and 12.8 cents Sunday, its second-largest increase since July 14, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

RELATED: Average LA County gas price records second-largest increase since 2015

The Los Angeles County average price has risen 33 times in 36 days, increasing 76 cents. It is 54.3 cents more than one week ago, 68.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.621 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose 4.7 cents to $5.426, its 28th record in 33 days.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Orange County average price has increased 23 of the past 25 days, rising 70.4 cents. The Orange County average price is 54.3 cents more than one week ago, 68.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.621 greater than one year ago.

Oil industry analysts attribute the price spike to the possibility of a supply shortage because traders, shippers, insurance companies and banks are avoiding Russian oil transactions for fear of running afoul of Western sanctions.

The price spike "is not exactly surprising -- it is the cost of choking off Russia from energy revenue," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.