Avenue 26 Night Market in Lincoln Heights shuts down

Avenue 26, a popular night market in Lincoln Heights, has been shut down, according to a vendor.

Avenue 26 Tacos, one of the market's prominent vendors, announced on social media that the City of Los Angeles forced the night market to shut down and no vendors can set up shop in the area.

The vendor did not specify how or why the market was forced to shut down.

Prior to the shutdown, the market stretched along Artesian Street near Avenue 26.

SkyFOX was briefly over the area Thursday evening, showing the stretch of Artesian Street being fenced off and not a vendor or a pop-up shop in sight.

