Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl from Lancaster

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Kadejah Marie Sabir who went missing on Sunday in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sabir is a Black female who was last seen on the 43700 block of 8th Street East in the city of Lancaster at about 10:00 p.m, officials said.

Sabir is 5-foot-6 and weighs 125lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, braces and nose piercings. She is known to wear vintage style or baggy clothing, officials said.

Authorities say Sabir’s family has not seen or heard from her. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

