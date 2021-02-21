Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old Lancaster teen

article

Authorities asked for the public's help to find a 14-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday in Lancaster.

Arthur Lee James Moore was last seen Sunday morning near 21st Street West and West Avenue H-12, according to Deputy Ali Villalobos of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Moore is Hispanic, stands 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, Villalobos said. He has short black hair, brown eyes and wears braces.

Authorities say Moore was last seen wearing blue plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the Lancaster sheriff's station at 661-948-8466 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

