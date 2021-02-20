Police searching for missing 21-year-old woman from Victorville

Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old woman who went missing in Victorville on February 16, officials reported Saturday.

Tatiana Cristine Lopez was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday, February 16th, officials said.

According to authorities, Lopez left her purse behind which contained her wallet, identification and bank card. She currently does not have a cellular phone provider.

Lopez is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 125lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Lopez is possibly in the downtown Los Angeles area.

If located please contact Deputy Tarron Broadway or Detective Miguel Placencia at 760-956-5001, email: tbroadway@sbcsd.org, or mplacencia@sbcsd.org.

