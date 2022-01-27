Authorities searching for inmate who 'walked away' from Los Angeles facility

article

State corrections officials are looking for a man who they say simply walked away from a Los Angeles facility Wednesday night.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Antonio Diaz walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Los Angeles shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 26. Officials did not provide any explanation other than Diaz just walked away from the facility.

Diaz was transferred to state custody from LA County in July 2017. He had just over three months left on a six-year, eight-month sentence for assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest while driving recklessly. The reentry program he was participating in is meant to give men with less than two years on their sentences the resources needed to reenter society. Diaz transferred to the program in September 2021. He was scheduled to be released from state custody on May 1, 2022.

MORE CRIME NEWS:

According to officials, Diaz is 32 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 177 pounds. State corrections officials say anyone who sees Diaz or has any information about where he might be should call local enforcement or 911.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.