Massage therapist speaks publicly about lawsuit against Deshaun Watson

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke out publicly on Tuesday.

"My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. I hope every woman and man out there who is a survivor hears my story. I hope my story gives them courage to speak out. It has taken me a long time to get to this point, to come up publicly and speak my truth," she said during a news conference on Tuesday.

The first lawsuit was filed against Watson on March 16. Since then 21 other lawsuits have been filed against Watson in which women accuse him of assault and harassment during massage sessions.

The women are all identified as Jane Does in the lawsuits.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all of the women accusing Watson in the lawsuits, said Solis came to him with "a very troubling story".

"I spoke to her many different times. I discouraged her from coming forward. I discouraged her because I knew this would be the reaction. Ashley Solis is a very brave person. She's very brave. She was the first individual who filed a lawsuit. It is because of her bravery that we’re here. She has been a pioneer," Buzbee said.

Solis is a licensed massage therapist. She says the incident occurred last year.

"Deshaun Watson is my assaulter and my harasser. Deshaun Watson assaulted and harassed me on March 30, 2020 in my own home doing what I love most, massage therapy."

She says her profession has "forever been tainted".

"I can no longer practice the profession that I love the most without shaking during the session. My hands shake whenever I place them on a client and I have to cut the session short. If you only knew how heartbreaking that is to me," Solis said.

Buzbee says Solis and at least one other person have provided a statement to the police without his involvement.

On Friday, the Houston Police Department said a criminal complaint had been filed with their department concerning Watson. They did not provide further details.

"As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process," HPD said in a statement.

Rusty Hardin, the attorney representing Watson, also released a statement on Friday saying, "We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

The NFL says they are "continuing to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy."