Six Flags to sell 7 of its amusement parks in $331M deal: See the list

The Brief The company is selling seven regional parks to EPR Properties for $331 million in cash to optimize its portfolio and pay down debt. The sale includes Valleyfair, Worlds of Fun, Michigan’s Adventure, Schlitterbahn Galveston, Six Flags St. Louis, Great Escape, and La Ronde. Season passes remain valid through 2026, and third-party operators will take over management while briefly retaining the Six Flags branding.



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has reached a definitive agreement to sell seven of its North American theme parks to EPR Properties in a massive $331 million deal intended to streamline operations, the company announced on Thursday.

What we know:

Six Flags will be offloading the following parks:

Valleyfair (Minneapolis, Minn.) Worlds of Fun (Kansas City, Mo.) Michigan’s Adventure (Muskegon, Mich.) Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston (Texas) Six Flags St. Louis (Mo.) Six Flags Great Escape (Queensbury, N.Y.) Six Flags La Ronde (Montreal, Canada)

These seven parks collectively generated $260 million in net revenue and hosted 4.5 million guests in 2025, according to the company.

The transaction is valued at $331 million in cash, which Six Flags intends to use to reduce its corporate debt.

Following the close of the deal, EPR Properties will partner with Enchanted Parks to manage the six U.S. locations, while Kieran Burke’s La Ronde Operations, Inc. will oversee the Montreal park.

Six Flags will continue to operate its remaining 34 parks across 23 locations.

What we don't know:

While the Six Flags brand can be used through 2026, the long-term branding and naming conventions for these parks under EPR’s permanent ownership are unknown.

What they're saying:

"Consistent with our strategy, this divestiture enables us to concentrate our capital, leadership and operational focus on the properties that we believe generate the strongest returns and offer the greatest long-term upside," said Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly.

"Since joining the Company, I have been clear that Six Flags’ earnings power has been under-realized. This transaction will simplify our portfolio, strengthen our balance sheet and position us to execute with greater clarity and discipline. By focusing our resources on the parks that we believe have the highest growth potential, we expect to drive operating leverage, expand margins and accelerate our cash flow generation," he added.

What's next:

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter or the beginning of the second quarter of 2026.

Once finalized, the new operators (EPR) will take over daily management.

What you can do:

Guests holding 2026 season passes for the affected parks can continue to use them as planned.

Six Flags has confirmed that all season passes sold will be recognized through the 2026 operating season, including multi-park privileges at other Six Flags locations.